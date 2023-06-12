The Flash's Character Development Fell Short Of Man Of Steel For Michael Shannon

Bless Michael Shannon. He's one of those actors who flat-out refuses to play the Hollywood game. Who would win in a fight between Batman and Superman? The "Man of Steel" star doesn't care. Was he celebrating with his "The Shape of Water" co-stars when the film cleaned up at the 2018 Oscars? No, he was busy working, so he watched the show on mute in a bar in Chicago.

This week's "The Flash" sees Michael Shannon reprising his "Man of Steel" role as the formerly-deceased General Zod thanks to some multiversal wibbly-wobbly business caused by Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) meddling with the timeline. More importantly, that means a whole new round of Shannon hitting the press circuit and not giving a s*** — even admitting that he didn't exactly find his return to the DC Universe to be all that rewarding.

Speaking to Collider, Shannon confessed that it "wasn't quite satisfying" for him to play Zod again. "These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures. It's like, 'Here's this person. Here's that person. And they're fighting!'" he told the outlet. Now, before you go accusing Shannon of being a hypocrite or anti-blockbuster, it's worth noting that he stands by his decision to join the DC Universe in the first place. He doesn't think badly of "The Flash" as a whole, either, stating that it was simply his role as Zod that left him underwhelmed: