The Classic DC Comic The Flash Aimed To Honor (Other Than Flashpoint)

There has been a lot of multiverse stuff in comic book media over the last handful of years, from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on the Marvel side of things. Even "The Flash" TV show on The CW dealt with it a lot, as did the Arrowverse in general. But this concept can trace its roots back to 1961 when "The Flash of Two Worlds" was published. The book, which was written by Gardner Fox and illustrated by Carmine Infantino, is credited with creating the concept of the multiverse, with Barry Allen, the most famous Flash, crossing paths with the original Flash, Jay Garrick. It was a monumental concept.

Both Marvel and DC Comics, in the decades that followed, made great use of the multiverse concept to tell a wide range of stories. More recently, this has bled into other media, particularly the movies. It allows studios to capitalize on nostalgia while not interrupting the current goings-on for these big companies. But Muschietti's acknowledgment of this storyline feels more than appropriate. Speaking a bit further, the director explained his approach to tackling the film and its multiversal concepts.

"What we did in this movie was basically combine the idea of a multiverse with a multiverse of cinematic pieces, which was another very exciting thing because DC has created not only a brilliant comic book, but in the world of film a lot of great movies. The idea of being able to combine them and crossing them over was just there to grab and it was great."

"The Flash" is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023.