Why Michael Shannon Turned Down Star Wars But Said Yes To Man Of Steel And The Flash

There are some film fans out there that view joining a mega-blockbuster franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Universe, "Star Wars," or "Fast & Furious" films as the sure-fire sign that you've got it made. Not only do these films often come with a nice payday, but it's a fantastic way for an actor to make themselves known to the widest possible audience base.

At the same time, there are plenty of actors and filmmakers who wouldn't make a superhero movie even if they were suffocating and the latest Marvel set was the only source of oxygen on the planet. Different strokes for different folks, of course, but there's also the issue of how demanding these productions can often be, including limiting an actor's availability for an undetermined amount of time.

It was for these reasons that Michael Shannon turned down roles in both the "Star Wars" and Marvel franchises. "I'm always a bit wary about those giant movies because they take a lot of time and I don't find them very stimulating to work on," Shannon told Empire Magazine. "I don't ever want to get stuck in a franchise." Shannon went on to say that he doesn't find franchise films "interesting" and has no interest in perpetuating them. "If I'm making something, I want there to be some kind of purpose to it. I don't want to make mindless entertainment," he said. "The world doesn't need more mindless entertainment. We're inundated with it."

This is a fascinating comment considering he did agree to play General Zod in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel." As part of Shannon's interview in Empire's Summer 2023 issue, he explained why he declined a role in a "Star Wars" movie but was willing to join the Snyderverse for "Man of Steel."