How does one defeat a god? That's the dilemma facing comic book writers tasked with writing a story about Superman. For all his integrity — truth, justice, and the American way — the Man of Tomorrow presents a unique challenge. He's virtually invincible, faster than a speeding bullet, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. Few villains present much of a challenge, leaving writers scrambling to create unique characters with enough physicality or brains to create an interesting conflict worth reading.

Many writers have risen to the task and expanded Superman's rogues' gallery to include numerous memorable and formidable villains capable of pushing Superman to his limits, thus allowing his character to evolve beyond being a big, blue Boy Scout. Luckily for you, we've thoroughly reviewed the comic book database to compile a list of the 15 strongest Superman villains, ranked. Now, keep in mind, strength can manifest in various forms, so this isn't necessarily a collection of burly brawlers, but rather enemies who can capably put up a fight, or outright defeat the iconic hero. Read!