Superman Movie Fan Theories That Actually Make Sense

I've seen "Superman: The Movie" at least a thousand times. I watched it often as a kid and spent many afternoons adorned in a blue shirt and red towel, reenacting my favorite scenes. Yet, I've never once questioned what year the story takes place. I always assumed it occurred in the 1970s but never bothered to pinpoint the exact time of events.

Thankfully, a few die hard fans took to a discussion forum to debate this particular topic. According to a user named LogicDictates, "Superman" takes place in 1978. That makes sense considering Richard Donner's beloved superhero classic was released that year, but LogicDictates believes there are additional clues throughout the franchise that confirm this theory.

First, we are told that Clark was 18 when he went north to find his true heritage. He creates the Fortress of Solitude, meets his real father, Jor-El (Marlon Brando) and spends the next 12 years learning about the universe — a detail confirmed by Jor-El. Later, when Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman), Otis (Ned Beatty), and Miss Teschmacher (Valerie Perrine) read an article written by Lois Lane (Margot Kidder), we learn that Krypton exploded in 1948, 30 years prior to Clark Kent's appearance at the Daily Planet. So, it tracks and even matches the film's Messiah allegory, as Jesus Christ was 30 when he started his ministry.