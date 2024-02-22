See Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor Look As James Gunn Assembles Superman: Legacy Cast Picture

Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... the sun reflecting off Lex Luthor's bald head?

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran effectively took over DC Studios and set up shop with their grand vision for the superhero universe on the big screen, all eyes have been firmly fixed on the first official debut of the new franchise. Fittingly enough, that'll take shape with a brand-new movie centered on the Man of Steel himself in "Superman: Legacy." The fandom has been abuzz about the idea of returning to a more traditional version of Superman, one that will (presumably) end up a far cry from the darker and edgier approach taken by Zack Snyder. But that's not to say all elements will be new and unfamiliar — though we know we'll be skipping the origin story this time around, new Superman actor David Corenswet will be joined by some famous faces. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and, of course, Nicholas Hoult as none other than arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

The casting of Hoult, long rumored to be in the running for superheroes like Batman and even Superman himself, was largely considered a stroke of genius. It certainly helps that we've already seen the actor shave it all off in movie roles before (though, in "Mad Max: Fury Road," there was a bit of chrome involved, too), but we technically haven't seen what Hoult's fresh new look for Lex would be. Last seen sporting a decent amount of hair in both "The Menu" and "Renfield" during recent years, his transformation into the most infamous bald supervillain of all time (with all due respect to Jeff Bezos) would surely grab headlines.

Well, Hoult's bald look is real and it's spectacular.