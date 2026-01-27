Martian Manhunter's DC Universe Debut Teased By James Gunn With Cryptic Photos

It looks like another classic DC Comics superhero is making his way to the new DC Universe. Director James Gunn is hard at work on pre-production on his new movie "Man of Tomorrow," the follow-up to last year's "Superman." We know that David Corenswet will be back as Clark Kent/Superman and Nicholas Hoult will reprise his role as Lex Luthor. Other than that, much remains mysterious, save for the fact that Lars Eidinger will be bringing the villain Brainiac to life. But a recent tease from Gunn indicates that Martian Manhunter is imminent.

"Set design in Chocos. #Superman," Gunn said in the caption to the first set of photos. While he didn't provide any additional comments to the second batch, those words were more than enough to clue us in to where this is all headed if you're familiar with Martian Manhunter's cookie habit.

In 2024, Gunn previously teased Martian Manhunter, as well as his odd addiction to Chocos cookies. That was then, this is now. So does that mean Martian Manhunter is going to have a major part to play in "Man or Tomorrow"? Or are we just going to have him set up through Easter eggs/teases?

That question will remain unanswered for a while, but Gunn knows what he's doing. He's set a clear expectation for DC fans who are familiar with the character's history.