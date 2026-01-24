Superman Director James Gunn Addresses Wonder Woman Rumors Regarding DC's Man Of Tomorrow

The DC Universe will be getting a new Wonder Woman. This is inevitable and confirmed. The big question is, when are we going to see Diana Prince make her entrance into the DCU? With director James Gunn's "Superman" follow-up "Man of Tomorrow" set for next year, the rumor mill is abuzz on that front, and Gunn has now weighed in on those rumors.

Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros., recently did some rumor control on social media. He has long been big on getting ahead of rumors, dating back to debunking rumors like Hulk appearing in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Gunn has now addressed the Wonder Woman of it all head-on. "No," Gunn said flatly in response to a fan question on Threads about Wonder Woman appearing in "Man of Tomorrow" next year. "We are currently casting a female character in MoT. My only guess is scoopers are taking a stab at guessing that's WW."

Gunn also clarified rumors suggesting that actors recently auditioned for Wonder Woman and Batman saying, "No. All these rumors of Batman and Wonder Woman auditions are false." So there we have it.

Not much has been confirmed yet about "Man of Tomorrow," but Lars Eidinger will portray the DC Comics villain Brainiac in the movie. David Corenswet will also return as Superman, with Nicholas Hoult reprising his role as Lex Luthor, with the two expected to unite to take on the larger threat that is Brainiac. Other "Superman" cast members are expected to return, just don't expect a new Wonder Woman actress to be on the call sheet. Gunn didn't technically, explicitly say that Wonder Woman won't be in "MoT," just that nobody has auditioned and that the female role they're currently casting for isn't her.