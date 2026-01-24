Superman Director James Gunn Addresses Wonder Woman Rumors Regarding DC's Man Of Tomorrow
The DC Universe will be getting a new Wonder Woman. This is inevitable and confirmed. The big question is, when are we going to see Diana Prince make her entrance into the DCU? With director James Gunn's "Superman" follow-up "Man of Tomorrow" set for next year, the rumor mill is abuzz on that front, and Gunn has now weighed in on those rumors.
Gunn, who also serves as the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros., recently did some rumor control on social media. He has long been big on getting ahead of rumors, dating back to debunking rumors like Hulk appearing in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Gunn has now addressed the Wonder Woman of it all head-on. "No," Gunn said flatly in response to a fan question on Threads about Wonder Woman appearing in "Man of Tomorrow" next year. "We are currently casting a female character in MoT. My only guess is scoopers are taking a stab at guessing that's WW."
Gunn also clarified rumors suggesting that actors recently auditioned for Wonder Woman and Batman saying, "No. All these rumors of Batman and Wonder Woman auditions are false." So there we have it.
Not much has been confirmed yet about "Man of Tomorrow," but Lars Eidinger will portray the DC Comics villain Brainiac in the movie. David Corenswet will also return as Superman, with Nicholas Hoult reprising his role as Lex Luthor, with the two expected to unite to take on the larger threat that is Brainiac. Other "Superman" cast members are expected to return, just don't expect a new Wonder Woman actress to be on the call sheet. Gunn didn't technically, explicitly say that Wonder Woman won't be in "MoT," just that nobody has auditioned and that the female role they're currently casting for isn't her.
Wonder Woman is coming to the DC Universe but (probably) not in Man of Tomorrow
Still, he pretty much made it clear that's not happening yet. It was reported last year that Ana Nogueira ("Supergirl") is writing the script for a new "Wonder Woman" movie. Virtually nothing else has been confirmed, and James Gunn has made it clear time and time again that these projects won't get the green light until the script is right. That means it's highly unlikely that the casting search for Wonder Woman has started yet.
What we know for certain is that "Wonder Woman 3" starring Gal Gadot isn't happening. That was definitively confirmed in 2023. Gadot previously played the part in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," 2017's "Wonder Woman," and 2020's "Wonder Woman 1984," as well as "Justice League." Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran have fully rebooted the DCU, which means recasting most of the core actors from the DCEU, aka the Snyderverse. So don't expect to see Ben Affleck show up as Batman again, either. That will also be a new actor, with Robert Pattinson not making the jump to the DCU from "The Batman" universe.
That's not to say familiar actors won't be appearing in new capacities. Former "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa is playing Lobo in "Supergirl," with Gunn recently offering our best look yet at him in action. So who knows? Maybe Gadot could play someone else in the DC Comics canon down the line, but a new actress will be taking up the mantle as Wonder Woman at some point. As for who that will be? We're almost certainly not going to be finding out any time soon.
"Man of Tomorrow" hits theaters on July 9, 2027.