New Supergirl Footage Reveals Best Look Yet At Jason Momoa As Lobo
Well, live-action comic book characters really don't get much more accurate than this. Long before James Gunn and Peter Safran even took over the newly-christened DC Studios and rebooted the entire universe, fans have long clung to the idea of star Jason Momoa (who, yes, famously portrayed Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe era of this franchise) playing DC's baddest and most punk-rock antihero of all: Lobo. We received a tantalizing first look at this dream casting with the first trailer for "Supergirl" late last year, which gave us the briefest look at Momoa chomping on a cigar in the upcoming Craig Gillespie-directed movie. Today, however, Gunn has unveiled our best look yet at Lobo, and it's pretty much perfect.
Finally. pic.twitter.com/BD1tmIPGdo
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2026
Gunn took to social media to drop a fun behind-the-scenes video of Momoa exiting his trailer on the set of "Supergirl," and, when asked by Gunn about any comments on playing Lobo, Momoa responds by getting into his car and saying what was on everyone's mind (accompanied by a hilarious cackle): "Finally." What follows is another excruciatingly short look at Lobo in action, riding his familiar motorcycle, making one heck of an appearance through some flames, and laughing that same ol' laugh. Check out the footage above!
DC unveils a new look at Lobo, along with even more Supergirl footage
This random January afternoon shall henceforth be officially known as "Supergirl" day, since DC has seen fit to give fans a batch of new footage to pick apart in the days and weeks ahead. Just when you thought it couldn't get any better than our clearest look at Lobo yet, Warner Bros. has also gone ahead and released a new TV spot for the superhero movie. The clip highlights more of Milly Alcock as a more devil-may-care and rebellious version of the fan-favorite DC hero Kara Zor-El, the scene-stealing Krypto as her troublemaking pup (though, sadly, not Supergirl's comic-accurate super-horse), and a slightly extended look at Jason Momoa as Lobo making his grand arrival on the scene.
"Supergirl" is taking direct inspiration from the popular "Woman of Tomorrow" comic book storyline, and everything we're seeing from the blockbuster continues to line up with that approach — even if, on the surface, this seems to be even more indebted to the style and humor of James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. Director Craig Gillespie is the man in charge of this second film set in the newly-rebranded DC Universe, working from a script by Ana Nogueira. For those still uncertain about what to expect, Gillespie recently provided more insights into the broad strokes of "Supergirl" (a "road movie," as he described it), a darker tone than Gunn's "Superman," and plenty more.
"Supergirl" flies into theaters and on IMAX screens June 26, 2026.