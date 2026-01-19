Supergirl's Relationship With Her Pet Super-Horse, Comet, Is Completely Disturbing

Comet the Super-Horse was first introduced in "Adventure Comics" #293, which was published in February of 1962. Comet was one of many superpowered pets from DC Comics, alongside Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Supercat, and Beppo the Super-Monkey. The horse first began his adventures with Superboy, but quickly came to be adopted by Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, Superman's cousin. Comet and Supergirl first met in "Action Comics" #293, published in September of 1962.

Comet is possessed of human intelligence and has psychic powers, allowing him to communicate with Supergirl directly and tell her all about where he came from and why he can read minds. The horse's origin is a little unusual: Comet was originally a centaur named Biron who lived in Ancient Greece. Biron, being a divine being, tooled around with the Olympian gods and once had an unfortunate run-in with the goddess Circe. It seems that an evil wizard was trying to poison Circe, and Biron saved her before she could drink it. Circe wanted to thank Biron for his act of kindness, and gave him a potion that would turn him into a human.

But even gods err. Circe, like something out of "The Emperor's New Groove," accidentally gave Biron a potion that turned him into a horse instead. To apologize, Circe made Biron psychic and immortal. Sadly, the evil sorcerer mentioned above was still bitter about his plans being foiled, so he magically imprisoned the horse Biron in a cosmic jail, out by one of the stars in the constellation Sagittarius. He wasn't freed until Supergirl, thousands of years later, accidentally broke him out with her passing rocket.

Oh yes, and Supergirl ended up in a romantic relationship with the horse.