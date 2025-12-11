Supergirl's Director Says James Gunn Lived Up To His Biggest Promise For New DC Movies [Exclusive]

The first trailer for "Supergirl" has now debuted for the public, but DC Studios held an early premiere event for the trailer on Sunday, December 7, with /Film in attendance. The event included appearances by DC Studios heads James Gunn & Peter Safran, Supergirl herself, Milly Alcock, and the film's director, Craig Gillespie. I briefly got to talk to Gillespie about his experience working with Gunn, of which he had only great things to say:

"The best part, I mean candidly, upfront, [Gunn is] very supportive and he takes chances. So having that and having a studio head like that, that's like, 'No, let's lean into this.' And this [movie] goes to some very heavy places and some very dark places and it's dealing with trauma. And the ending is quite surprising, I think. And that was something that he didn't back down from. And I loved that he supported us in that way."

In Gillespie's words, Gunn wants each DC Universe film to feel like a graphic novel, i.e., a superhero story with a distinct voice that stands on its own. That's how he pitched the experience to Gillespie, and the director said Gunn followed through while they were actually making "Supergirl." As a filmmaker himself, who had to deal with executives' notes while making "Guardians of the Galaxy" at Marvel, I'd say Gunn probably knows the kind of boss he doesn't want to be.

When I asked Gillespie if he ever leaned on Gunn as a "DC encyclopedia," though, he answered yes.