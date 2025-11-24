A Must-Watch 2010 Western With A 95% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Streaming For Free

In 2007, the Coen Brothers made a defining Neo-Western film by adapting Cormac McCarthy's "No Country for Old Men." The Western bug must've bit them because soon after, they made a film taking place in the old Wild West itself: 2010's "True Grit," currently streaming for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

Set in 1878, "True Grit" follows 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) seeking justice on her father's killer, Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin). She hires over the hill, one-eyed U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) to help. Rooster is bemused by the determined Miss Ross but comes to care for her.

The Coens adapted "True Grit" from Charles Portis's 1968 novel, which had previously been made into a John Wayne picture in 1969. While the comparisons between the movies are unavoidable, Ethan Coen described (to IGN) his and his brother's "True Grit" less as a remake, more as a truer adaptation of the book. The Coens found the original text both funnier and more violent and cynical than the '69 movie, and so wanted to honor that. Honor it they did.

Bridges easily outdoes Wayne as Cogburn. The '69 "True Grit" was the John Wayne show. ("True Grit" won Wayne an Oscar really given as a lifetime achievement award.) Bridges' Cogburn performance as the ornery and drunken Cogburn is less dignified, and thus more compelling. The Coens also chose to cast an age-appropriate actress as Mattie, who'd been played by the 22-year-old Kim Darby in '69. We at /Film believe that Steinfeld as Mattie delivers the best performance in a Coen brothers movie. Inexperienced and aged 14, she still holds herself up equal with Bridges, Brolin, and Matt Damon.