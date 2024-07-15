Ian McShane Recorded Some Profane Deadwood Dialogue From The Hot Rod Set

"There was a moment where...he was doing ADR on set," Taccone explained, referencing Automated Dialogue Replacement, the re-recording of certain lines that actors typically have to do for clarity's sake after filming. "He needed to do some ADR for 'Deadwood' while we were still filming," Taccone said, with Samberg further remembering that McShane "took out a little piece of paper" with some lines on it and someone — presumably the Lonely Island guys — asked production to hold for a moment so he could do "a little ADR." By the sounds of it, rather than wait until he was off the clock on "Hot Rod," the comedians say they were happy to watch McShane go full Al Swearengen in the middle of a scene.

"They had sent him like, 'Hey, we need you to do these pickups,'" Samberg told Meyers. "He's like, 'I'm in production!' They're like, 'Just do it on set.'" According to Schaffer, who directed "Hot Rod," the boom mic operator helped capture the ADR readings. The lines in question? As Taccone recalls it, they went something like "You motherf***ing c***sucker motherf***er!" Hilariously, that string of syllables was so common for the character that McShane didn't even remember the context for the lines he was recording. We were like 'Wait, what scene is that for?' and he was like 'I have no f***ing clue,'" Taccone said with a laugh.

The moment apparently allowed the trio the chance to geek out about the prestige cable drama they all loved. According to Samberg, they "were all just sitting there with [their] hands on [their] cheeks going like, 'Ahh, it's Al Swearingen!'" They may not have entirely kept their cool in the moment, but the group apparently still left a good impression on the seasoned actor: according to Meyers, McShane still tells him to say hi to "the boys" anytime he comes on "Late Night."