Marvel's 'Creative Committee' Tried To Force Major Changes To Guardians Of The Galaxy

During a 2025 appearance on the "Smartless" podcast, James Gunn was asked about making "Guardians of the Galaxy," and he took some time to recount his experience of receiving what are surely some of the most misguided notes in Hollywood history. "There used to be something called the creative committee at Marvel," he explained. "And it was comic book people and toy people and all these people that would chime in with their notes on scripts." The director went on to clarify that he's happy to receive notes, explaining, "You just have to listen to them, and people are usually happy if you just listen." But according to the director, this creative committee acted "as if they were the authority on everything."

As Gunn remembered it, he and Kevin Feige would be working on "Guardians" and even produced a final screenplay before receiving "these lists of things that needed to be changed." He went on to liken his experience to the Cinemax period medical drama "The Knick," where brain surgeons would be "performing brain surgery and having a bunch of podiatrists around telling you how to do it." As he went on to explain, the committee immediately demonstrated their lack of insight by suggesting he remove all the songs from the film and questioning why Bradley Cooper was voicing Rocket Raccoon. "They saw the first cut and Bradley was doing Rocket's voice as a character," remembered Gunn. "They're like, 'Why do we pay all this money [...] he doesn't sound like Bradley Cooper?'" I'm like, 'Yeah, he's playing a character. He's an actor. That's what the guy does. That's why we hired him.'"

In Gunn's recollection, he essentially received a list of "things that just had nothing to do with storytelling" and "nothing to do with what would capture people's imaginations." Thankfully, Gunn's vision won out in the end, which is a good thing considering "Guardians of the Galaxy" was not only a success, but it also demonstrated that heroes even less popular than Iron Man was upon his 2008 big-screen debut could form the basis of a hit blockbuster.