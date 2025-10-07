James Gunn Had One Heartwarming Goal For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies

We can't really confirm what was on James Gunn's to-do list when he introduced "Guardians of the Galaxy," but what he easily struck from the pile included making "Footloose" references, turning Chris Pratt into a megastar, and having the world fall in love with a raccoon that sounded like Bradley Cooper. What the now co-head of DC Studios did with this bunch of intergalactic a-holes was remarkable, and even more so considering that he managed to give the Guardians a trilogy that led to some of the best entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Looking back on the team of misfits he helped mold over in the MCU, Gunn explained to GQ that there was one primary focus he had in bringing the Guardians to life, and it was to create his version of a story set a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away:

"I loved 'Star Wars' so much as a kid, and I started to see where this could be a movie that was not like 'Star Wars,' but had the effect on kids that 'Star Wars' had on me when I was a kid, when I walked into, you know, the grocery store for the first time, and saw C-3PO on the cover of People magazine, and Chewbacca on the cover of People magazine, I was like, 'Oh my God. What is this magical movie that I have to see so badly? This is more important to me than anything else in life.' I thought that I could do that with a raccoon and a tree."

The journey to get to that point proved to be a tumultuous one, though, as initially Gunn wasn't even sure he was the right fit for the gig. It was only thanks to a traffic jam and stewing over the idea of one of the Guardians' mouthiest characters that he eventually warmed to the idea, and made the hero in question the beating heart of the franchise from then on.