Lars Eidinger To Play Brainiac In James Gunn's Superman Sequel Man Of Tomorrow

"Superman" director James Gunn has officially revealed that German actor Lars Eidinger will be playing Brainiac in the upcoming sequel, "Man of Tomorrow." In a post on Instagram, Gunn wrote that the casting follows a "worldwide search" in which Eidinger "rose to the top."

Plot details largely remain under wraps, but it had previously been confirmed that Brainiac will be the villain. David Corenswet will return as Clark Kent/Superman, with Nicholas Hoult reprising his role as Lex Luthor. Production is expected to begin in early 2026, with a summer 2027 release date already on the books. Warner Bros. is wasting no time.

In English-speaking countries Eidinger is best known for his roles in 2016 thriller "Personal Shopper" and Netflix's World War II drama miniseries "All the Light We Cannot See." He also played a minor antagonist in Tim Burton's live-action adaptation of "Dumbo." But while he has a well-established career in Germany, Eidinger will be a fresh face to many North American moviegoers, which makes this an exciting and unexpected casting choice.

"Superman" was the first major project in the new DC Universe following the animated "Creature Commandos." Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran are fully rebooting DC with a new shared universe. "Superman" was a big success, making nearly $620 million at the box office, prompting WB to move forward with not only a sequel, but several other projects that had been in the works.