Brainiac Is The DC Universe's Next Major Villain - But Which One Will James Gunn Choose?

The whispers have been in the wind for a while, but now we finally know it: According to an exclusive The Wrap story published on November 13, Brainiac is indeed on his way to the DC Universe.

To be fair, it's not what I'd call the surprise of the century, seeing as James Gunn himself seemingly confirmed the "Superman" sequel villain in September when he posted a copy of his "Man of Tomorrow" script with a cross section of a man's brain on the cover. Combine this with the plot teases about the sequel and the fact that Brainiac was Gunn's original villain of choice for "Superman," and there was more than enough to start making educated guesses about the "Man of Tomorrow" antagonist game. (For instance, here's /Film's list of actors who could play Gunn's take on Brainiac.)

Let's just assume that the dance is well and truly over and Brainiac really is going to be the Big Bad in "Man of Tomorrow." Apart from the matter of who's going to play him, this leaves us with one important question: Which Brainiac is the movie going to feature?

Apart from being traditionally depicted as some form of the hyper-intelligent Coluan scientist known as Vril Dox, Brainiac is one of the most malleable Superman villains out there. His comic book incarnations range from Milton Fine — a flamboyant sideshow psychic who becomes the murderous host of Vril Dox's mind — to with various green-skinned, technologically enhanced green aliens. Some of those alien incarnations are passably humanoid, some are techno-organic abominations, and some are outright robotic constructs. Even intrepid reporter Lois Lane (played by Rachel Brosnahan in the DCU) has been known to play host to the villain.