5 Actors Who Could Play Brainiac In James Gunn's Superman Sequel

Basically ever since James Gunn's "Superman" soared into theaters this summer, the running bet for picking the sequel villain has been Brainiac. Gunn himself may (emphasis on may) have just confirmed Brainiac will be showing up in the sequel we now know is called "Man of Tomorrow."

Gunn shared a photo of the completed second draft of "Man of Tomorrow" on Instagram. The cover page has a diagram of a human head, with an unusually shaped brain. Ergo, Brainiac.

Gunn has said "Man of Tomorrow" will be a two-hander between Superman (David Corenswet) and his nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) where they must work together against a common threat. What better foe than a powerful alien invader who (usually) wants to absorb Earth's knowledge then destroy the planet? Gunn has also listed Brainiac as a bad guy he considered using for his first "Superman" movie, before deciding it needed to be Lex.

Brainiac is usually depicted as a green-skinned alien cyborg in purple and silver armor; three circle nodes on his head in a triangle arrangement form his insignia. I trust Gunn will hold no comic booky detail back if he is indeed using Brainiac. (If there's no bottled city of Kandor, what are we doing?)

Somehow, Brainiac has never appeared in a live-action "Superman" movie, even though he's "Superman" comics no. 2 villain after Luthor. That means, if/when he is casting Brainiac, Gunn will have no previous movie performances to draw on, the way any Superman actor is inevitably compared to Christopher Reeve. Brainiac has appeared in several cartoons and video games, though, voiced by Corey Burton (in "Superman: The Animated Series" and subsequently "Justice League"), John Noble (in animated film "Superman: Unbound"), Jason Isaacs (in video game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League"), Michael Emerson (in cartoon "My Adventures with Superman") and more. What do those voiceover performances tell us about what a live-action Brainiac needs — and which actors can fit in?