One DC Comic Book Legend Is Not Happy With HBO's Lanterns (And They Have A Point)

Damon Lindelof is one of the most celebrated television writers working today. He created "Lost," "The Leftovers," "Watchmen," the woefully underrated/short-lived "Mrs. Davis" and, this August, will join the DC Universe party with "Lanterns." He's won three primetime Emmys (Outstanding Drama Series for "Lost" and "Watchmen," and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for the "This Extraordinary Being" episode of "Watchmen"), and helped Ridley Scott revive the "Alien" franchise with the cerebral "Prometheus." He is renowned for his ability to write intellectually challenging entertainment that, for the most part, connects viscerally with mainstream audiences. So when he was announced as the co-creator of "Lanterns" along with Tom King and Chris Mundy, I had high hopes that he'd deliver a Green Lantern Corps. adventure worthy of its creators and devoted fan base.

There was, however, cause for some concern. Lindelof might be an incredibly gifted writer, but he brings a bevy of baggage to every project. According to Maureen Ryan's television industry expose "Burn It All Down: Power, Complicity and a Call for Change in Hollywood," Lindelof and his creative partner Carlton Cruise ran a toxic workplace on "Lost." Cast and crew were appalled by the mentally abusive environment, and, in particular, Lindelof's treatment of Harold Perrineau. One person who worked on "Lost" recalled Lindelof saying, "[Perrineau] called me racist, so I fired his ass." Per others, there was also an overall air of casual racism on the set. Lindelof did not deny this outright; he just said he didn't remember saying and doing these things, and considered them out of character for himself.

He's seemed to be on better behavior since, but now he's drawn the ire of comic book writer Grant Morrison, who's irked that Lindelof thinks the "Green" of "Green Lantern" is stupid.