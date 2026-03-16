One DC Comic Book Legend Is Not Happy With HBO's Lanterns (And They Have A Point)
Damon Lindelof is one of the most celebrated television writers working today. He created "Lost," "The Leftovers," "Watchmen," the woefully underrated/short-lived "Mrs. Davis" and, this August, will join the DC Universe party with "Lanterns." He's won three primetime Emmys (Outstanding Drama Series for "Lost" and "Watchmen," and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special for the "This Extraordinary Being" episode of "Watchmen"), and helped Ridley Scott revive the "Alien" franchise with the cerebral "Prometheus." He is renowned for his ability to write intellectually challenging entertainment that, for the most part, connects viscerally with mainstream audiences. So when he was announced as the co-creator of "Lanterns" along with Tom King and Chris Mundy, I had high hopes that he'd deliver a Green Lantern Corps. adventure worthy of its creators and devoted fan base.
There was, however, cause for some concern. Lindelof might be an incredibly gifted writer, but he brings a bevy of baggage to every project. According to Maureen Ryan's television industry expose "Burn It All Down: Power, Complicity and a Call for Change in Hollywood," Lindelof and his creative partner Carlton Cruise ran a toxic workplace on "Lost." Cast and crew were appalled by the mentally abusive environment, and, in particular, Lindelof's treatment of Harold Perrineau. One person who worked on "Lost" recalled Lindelof saying, "[Perrineau] called me racist, so I fired his ass." Per others, there was also an overall air of casual racism on the set. Lindelof did not deny this outright; he just said he didn't remember saying and doing these things, and considered them out of character for himself.
He's seemed to be on better behavior since, but now he's drawn the ire of comic book writer Grant Morrison, who's irked that Lindelof thinks the "Green" of "Green Lantern" is stupid.
Damon Lindelof thinks the green of Green Lantern is stupid
Lindelof recently joined the "Lovett or Leave It" podcast, and revealed that they went with "Lanterns" because "Green Lanterns" would've sounded "stupid." In researching Lindelof's comments, I've read that "Lovett or Leave It" is a comedy show. Perhaps it is. I wouldn't know because I don't listen to podcasts hosted by people who promote U.S. Senate candidates with Nazi tattoos.
Regardless, Morrison, who's written acclaimed runs of "Green Lantern" in the past, is plenty ticked off by Lindelof's dismissal of the Green Lantern Corps defining color. On his Substack (move to Ghost, Grant!), Morrison wrote, "[Lindelof's] comments notwithstanding, the 'Green' in 'Green Lantern(s)'... is not 'stupid'. Why does a writer attach himself to this kind of narrative if he thinks it's fundamentally 'stupid'?"
Morrison went on to add:
"What is this jockish dismissal of superhero conventions intended to prove anyway? Does Lindelof imagine it makes him seem less nerdy? It's a bit too late for that, so what's it all about? The only people who give a f*** about the Lanterns TV series are Green Lantern fans. Why alienate them at the start? That feels more like 'stupid'."
I've been nothing but stoked for "Lanterns" (though I'm a little concerned about the dour tone of the trailer), but that enthusiasm could evaporate right quick if the show veers too far away from the inherent goofiness of the property (perfectly embodied by Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner.) So, yes, I'm hoping this is a joke, and that "Lanterns" will appropriately green it up over its eight-episode run when it premieres on HBO this August. If not, this would be the first major misstep in James Gunn's DC Universe.