Damon Lindelof On Mrs. Davis, The State Of Streaming, And More [Exclusive Interview]

I had this realization when I was watching the first episode of "Mrs. Davis" last night, it's been almost 20 years since "Lost." You're doing "Mrs. Davis" now for Peacock. What is the radical difference between when you started "Lost" and now starting this? What have you noticed in the two decades between launching a show then and launching a show now?

Oh my god, that's a great question. I will say that the fundamental difference appears to be that so much more thought and intention goes into the creation and design of a show before you start writing it now than it existed then. I mean, in 2004, basically the only way that a show basically came into existence was that there was this very narrow window that kind of took place between maybe October and January where you would pitch television show ideas. If they liked it, they would commission an outline in a pilot, and then by the end of January, they'd pick the pilots they wanted to make and then they went into production and then that was it.

Now, basically you can spend six months, a year, conceiving out an entire season — if not series of television. In mine and Tara's case, we wrote the pilot on spec. We built an entire deck sort of around, "Here's what the journey of the entire show is, this is what the finale of season 1 might be, these are potential future seasons," etc. Those conversations not only didn't happen on "Lost," but all your energy went into making this one thing, and if it went, then you sort of figured it out from there. I also think that the commercial considerations that existed in 2004, it was a zero-sum game. You had to get 8 to 10 million eyeballs on your show on the night that it aired, or it wasn't going to make it past six episodes. Now, I guess the number is closer to like 1 million eyeballs.

Imagine if you got eight million on the first episode of this. They would be hosing you down in champagne.

Yes. Now it's like, "How many eyeballs over time?", but also, "Does it crack the culture?" So "White Lotus" season 1 probably didn't have eight million eyeballs, but people on the coasts were talking about it and it became a thing. Then it starts to build awareness and excitement so that by the time "The White Lotus" season 2 comes along, now you're starting to generate eyeballs. But "The Leftovers" was able to exist with no eyeballs almost the entire time it was on because it was checking whatever cultural boxes HBO needed it to check. But that show couldn't have existed in 2004.

Streaming and premium cable metrics fascinate me, because I'm a box office guy and I can look at these numbers, and the numbers don't lie. Streaming fascinates me because I look at it and I don't know how these decisions get made sometimes. It's just crazy.

And it's a black box. I do think the numbers — the idea of what's the more valuable number? How many people watched an episode of "Stranger Things" or how many people watched all episodes of "Stranger Things?" Or are they watching it? Is there a valuation put on, they watch an entire season of "Stranger Things" over the course of four to eight hours, or is the higher value player in someone who watches it over the course of three weeks? Which would make sense because the more time they spend on Netflix — ultimately, you want to make content that rabbit holes your subscribers into other content.

Right, because it's ultimately just trying to make sure that they're spending enough time to create value.

Also, how much can I learn about Ryan while he's watching these shows? That's probably the scariest part to me about it, is based on where I pause, if I rewind stuff or if I watch something, again, the algorithm that is making determinations about what I like, and that scares me.