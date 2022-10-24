Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Will Be Co-Written By The Strain Writer Justin Britt-Gibson, Focused On Post-Skywalker Timeline

Us "Star Wars" fans have been waiting patiently (okay, some of us not-so-patiently) for any word on what is next for the saga. We're getting a ton of "Star Wars" stories on Disney+ and we can be thankful for all the Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni work there, but what made all of us fall in love with this particularly fascinating galaxy are the movies.

Patty Jenkins's "Rogue Squadron" movie has been delayed to the point where nobody's sure if that's gonna happen anymore and Rian Johnson's proposed spin-off trilogy still shows signs of life from time to time, but hasn't made any real progress since it was announced. So, what will the next step for theatrical "Star Wars" be?

Well, on Sunday we found out Damon Lindelof's long-rumored stab at a "Star Wars" film was moving along and that there was a director attached. That director is being pulled from the Disney family: "Ms. Marvel" filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been brought on at a crucial point where the story is still malleable enough to accommodate her input so she's not just a director-for-hire.

That's what we knew going into this fine Monday, and low and behold, we have yet more insight into this mysterious "Star Wars" project which illuminates what we can expect from the movie and who Lindelof's co-writer is.

First off, Lindelof is writing this new "Star Wars" movie with an up and coming writer named Justin Britt-Gibson, who cut his teeth working as the executive story editor on Guillermo del Toro's "The Strain," and there may be a little hint at what their focus is going to be on the new movie.