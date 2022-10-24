Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Will Be Co-Written By The Strain Writer Justin Britt-Gibson, Focused On Post-Skywalker Timeline
Us "Star Wars" fans have been waiting patiently (okay, some of us not-so-patiently) for any word on what is next for the saga. We're getting a ton of "Star Wars" stories on Disney+ and we can be thankful for all the Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni work there, but what made all of us fall in love with this particularly fascinating galaxy are the movies.
Patty Jenkins's "Rogue Squadron" movie has been delayed to the point where nobody's sure if that's gonna happen anymore and Rian Johnson's proposed spin-off trilogy still shows signs of life from time to time, but hasn't made any real progress since it was announced. So, what will the next step for theatrical "Star Wars" be?
Well, on Sunday we found out Damon Lindelof's long-rumored stab at a "Star Wars" film was moving along and that there was a director attached. That director is being pulled from the Disney family: "Ms. Marvel" filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been brought on at a crucial point where the story is still malleable enough to accommodate her input so she's not just a director-for-hire.
That's what we knew going into this fine Monday, and low and behold, we have yet more insight into this mysterious "Star Wars" project which illuminates what we can expect from the movie and who Lindelof's co-writer is.
First off, Lindelof is writing this new "Star Wars" movie with an up and coming writer named Justin Britt-Gibson, who cut his teeth working as the executive story editor on Guillermo del Toro's "The Strain," and there may be a little hint at what their focus is going to be on the new movie.
Is it a sequel or a spin-off? The answer is ... kinda both.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the story, and further stated that Britt-Gibson was elevated to co-writer after joining a writers room filled with heavy hitters (like "Station Eleven" and "The Leftovers" writer Patrick Somerville, "Obi-Wan" writer Rayna McClendon and possibly even Dave Filoni himself) to go over the future of "Star Wars."
Word is they came up with the story for this new film in that writers room and now it's up to Lindelof and Britt-Gibson to fashion a script out of it, which looks to be a direct followup to "The Rise of Skywalker." Here's where it gets a little muddy: THR's sources say that the story does take place after "Episode 9" and could very well involve characters from the sequel trilogy, but it's apparently not considered a "saga film," meaning it's not going to be "Star Wars: Episode 10."
So far, all the "Star Wars Story" style spin-offs have been around the original and prequel trilogies, so this will be the first one to come out in the wake of the sequel trilogy.
The appeal of Rian Johnson's proposed new "Star Wars" movies were they promised to leave the Skywalker era behind and explore other corners of this vast galaxy. Can Lindelof and Britt-Gibson craft a story that people care about that's so connected to the disappointing ending of the sequel trilogy? After seeing what Lindelof did with "Watchmen" on HBO, I think he's earned some benefit of the doubt.
It's exciting that we're getting new "Star Wars" stories on the big screen, don't you agree?