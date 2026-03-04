Lanterns Trailer: The DC Universe Goes Full True Detective In This HBO Series
The DC Universe is about to expand with the newly-established franchise's Green Lantern TV series "Lanterns." Indeed, the first trailer for the HBO show has arrived, and it looks like we're in for a small town superhero thriller.
Set to debut later this year, "Lanterns" stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Since it was announced, the series has been described as a "True Detective"-style crime thriller, and its trailer confirms that creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King are leaning heavily into that influence.
The promo begins with previously released footage in which Jordan tests Stewart by sending his car careening off a cliff edge and leaving the Power Ring on the dashboard. Soon after, we see the pair arrive in a small town that looks like what Matthew McConaughey's Rustin Cohle described in season 1 of "True Detective" as "someone's memory of a town, and the memory is fading." Something is amiss in this place, and Jordan asserts that he is able to "feel it," once again recalling Cohle and his claims of extra-sensory abilities that enable him to "smell the psychosphere." What exactly is going on in the town? The trailer doesn't give too much away, but it seems Kelly Macdonald's County Sheriff Kerry isn't too pleased to see Jordan and Stewart show up.
Lanterns looks like an even more grounded show that expected
Fans expecting to see Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre's heroes suit up as their super alter-egos in the new "Lanterns" trailer will be disappointed. All we get is a quick shot of a Green Lantern suit hanging in a closet. Otherwise, this clip teases a very grounded show that looks almost indistinguishable from a straightforward HBO crime series.
What is clear is that Hal Jordan and John Stewart will clash even more than Woody Harrelson's Marty Hart and Matthew McConaughey's Rustin Cohle in "True Detective" season 1. The trailer highlights the growing divide between the pair, with Pierre's hero telling his partner, "You're old, you're tired, and your time is up." The central tension will clearly come from this contentious relationship, then, but there's also an obvious mystery at the heart of the series that, like Hart and Cohle before them, Stewart and Jordan will have to solve by overcoming their differences.
Despite the trailer teasing what seems like a very grounded show, we do get a mention of Ch'p, a member of the Green Lantern Corps from the comic books who resembles a squirrel. Whether we'll see such a character show up in the series remains unclear, but we do know that Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, will appear in "Lanterns," complete with his controversial haircut. All of this is just a reminder that "Lanterns" is a truly big departure from the more zany projects that James Gunn has put out as part of the DC Universe so far.
Lanterns is a big test for the DC Universe
Aside from being the first live-action TV project to exist exclusively as part of the DC Universe (more on that shortly), "Lanterns" is also a big moment for star Aaron Pierre. Following his standout turn in Netflix's killer action thriller "Rebel Ridge" the British actor's star has been on the rise, and this will be his most high-profile live-action project to date.
"Lanterns" is similarly a vital test for the still burgeoning DCU at large. The franchise kicked off well enough at the box office thanks to James Gunn's charming 2025 crowd pleaser "Superman," but it has yet to fully prove itself on the TV side. True, both the first season of the animated series "Creature Commandos" and "Peacemaker" season 2 have performed strongly for the property, but the former is a James Gunn creation while the latter is basically a holdover from the erstwhile DC Extended Universe. "Lanterns," on the other hand, is breaking new ground as a DCU venture that Gunn didn't work on directly.
Whether this gritty crime thriller series will be what the franchise needs or, indeed, what fans want from the DCU remains to be seen. But it certainly looks as though the show's creators have delivered on their promise of creating a "True Detective"-style series.
"Lanterns" will premiere on HBO sometime in August 2026.