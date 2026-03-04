Lanterns Trailer: The DC Universe Goes Full True Detective In This HBO Series

The DC Universe is about to expand with the newly-established franchise's Green Lantern TV series "Lanterns." Indeed, the first trailer for the HBO show has arrived, and it looks like we're in for a small town superhero thriller.

Set to debut later this year, "Lanterns" stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively. Since it was announced, the series has been described as a "True Detective"-style crime thriller, and its trailer confirms that creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King are leaning heavily into that influence.

The promo begins with previously released footage in which Jordan tests Stewart by sending his car careening off a cliff edge and leaving the Power Ring on the dashboard. Soon after, we see the pair arrive in a small town that looks like what Matthew McConaughey's Rustin Cohle described in season 1 of "True Detective" as "someone's memory of a town, and the memory is fading." Something is amiss in this place, and Jordan asserts that he is able to "feel it," once again recalling Cohle and his claims of extra-sensory abilities that enable him to "smell the psychosphere." What exactly is going on in the town? The trailer doesn't give too much away, but it seems Kelly Macdonald's County Sheriff Kerry isn't too pleased to see Jordan and Stewart show up.