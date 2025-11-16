Lanterns: Everything We Know About The DC Universe's Green Lantern Series

After two impressive seasons, "Peacemaker" is no more. Now something needs to fill the void that's been left in the DC Universe's small screen schedule for 2026. Thankfully, just when we needed a new hero to light the way, two will be answering the call in one of 2026's most anticipated television shows. HBO Max's "Lanterns" will introduce us to an all-new pair of space cops who will show us a brand new way to, as the Green Lantern Corps say, ring-sling.

Since its announcement, "Lanterns" has been described as a detective story involving two of DC's most beloved heroes on an Earth-based case. But just what does that story entail, and how much well-known "Green Lantern" lore will find its way into it? More importantly, how much of "Lanterns" will spill into James Gunn's DCU, potentially setting up a blockbuster-sized event that could send us across galaxies? Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves. First, let's get acquainted with the new stars taking the Green Lantern oath and the characters they'll be bringing to life as the appointed protectors of Space Sector 2814.