Lanterns: Everything We Know About The DC Universe's Green Lantern Series
After two impressive seasons, "Peacemaker" is no more. Now something needs to fill the void that's been left in the DC Universe's small screen schedule for 2026. Thankfully, just when we needed a new hero to light the way, two will be answering the call in one of 2026's most anticipated television shows. HBO Max's "Lanterns" will introduce us to an all-new pair of space cops who will show us a brand new way to, as the Green Lantern Corps say, ring-sling.
Since its announcement, "Lanterns" has been described as a detective story involving two of DC's most beloved heroes on an Earth-based case. But just what does that story entail, and how much well-known "Green Lantern" lore will find its way into it? More importantly, how much of "Lanterns" will spill into James Gunn's DCU, potentially setting up a blockbuster-sized event that could send us across galaxies? Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves. First, let's get acquainted with the new stars taking the Green Lantern oath and the characters they'll be bringing to life as the appointed protectors of Space Sector 2814.
Who is starring in Lanterns?
In October 2024, Aaron Pierre was cast as John Stewart, a new recruit of the Green Lantern Corps. Many fans supported that choice after Pierre sparked attention in his Netflix action thriller "Rebel Ridge." He was the second star signed on to wield a ring after Kyle Chandler landed the role of Hal Jordan, deemed in the comics as the greatest Green Lantern of all.
Of course, we've already met another corpsman that inhabits Earth who is set to make an appearance here, too. After brandishing his atrocious haircut in "Superman" and "Peacemaker," Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner will be appearing to either aid or agitate our heroes (our money is on the latter). We'll also encounter a new DCU threat and old ally of Hal's in the form of ex-Lantern Sinestro, played by Ulrich Thomsen.
Not everyone will be brandishing a fancy bit of jewelry, though. Kelly Macdonald ("Boardwalk Empire") is set to play Kerry, a small-town sheriff who finds herself involved in the Lanterns' case that's lightyears outside of her jurisdiction. Laura Linney is also set to appear, and while her role isn't confirmed, she feels like a perfect fit for Jordan's longtime love interest, Carol Ferris.
Who is directing and writing Lanterns?
The constant line that's been repeated with "Lanterns" is it's supposed to be the "True Detective" of the DC Universe. That certainly feels fitting given the creative powers involved behind the scenes. With Gunn hard at work mapping out the semi-"Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow," Chris Mundy has been appointed as the showrunner for "Lanterns." His previous writing credits include "True Detective" as well as being the showrunner for "Ozark." He'll also be reuniting with Chandler after writing on Netflix's forgotten but truly fantastic drama series, "Bloodline."
Just like the powerful pair at the core of this intergalactic buddy cop show, Mundy has partners of his own. Co-writing the show with him are "Lost" and "Watchmen" showrunner Damon Lindelof, along with DC Comics author Tom King. It's a collaboration that should restore faith for any "Green Lantern" fan whose battery has been dead since Ryan Reynolds took off the ring.
Is Lanterns based on a comic book?
Just like some of the best comic book movies and shows, "Lanterns" isn't looking to adapt one particular arc or event. Instead, it's aiming to piece together bits from the history of these heroes. As Mundy told Men's Health, "Our characters are true to the comics, but we're putting them in a new story. So the actors didn't have to dig into a specific period in the comic books. It was more about understanding who John is and understanding who Hal is." Cracking that code sounds like it's setting up your classic oil and water partnership, one that will need to be solid if these characters are to face off against a notable villain like Sinestro.
Deemed the greatest Lantern of all before Hal Jordan took the title, Sinestro turned on the Corps, eventually forming an army of his own and a weapon to go with it. While the Green Lantern's ring is fueled by willpower, Sinestro formed a similar trinket that runs on fear. This upgrade turned Hal's old mentor into a powerful adversary, even sparking the major story event "The Sinestro Corps War" that got all of DC's finest involved. While we don't imagine that's where "Lanterns" could lead yet, it's worth noting that both John and Hal could return to the DCU sooner than we think.
How important are the events of Lanterns to the larger DC Universe?
Plenty of plot threads involving Hal Jordan and John Stewart could lead into other corners of the DCU. For example, Milly Alcock's Supergirl could encounter a Green Lantern during her space-bound adventure, which is set for theaters on June 26, 2026. And if communications from DCU cast members are anything to go by, there's a chance our two new Lanterns could cross paths with Superman himself not too long after their show hits HBO Max.
When James Gunn announced on social media that his next project was going to be "Man of Tomorrow," one person that was quick to chime in was Aaron Pierre, not only replying with a "Yes, indeed," but adding Gunn's post to his own story on Instagram. Might there be a chance that David Corenswet's Kryptonian hero has to answer to space's toughest law enforcers in his next film? So far, all Gunn has confirmed is that Hal and John's story plays a crucial role in what's to come. "'Lanterns' is really important in setting up things," he teased to Rolling Stone, remaining as cryptic as always. Just what kind of things Gunn is referring to is still unclear, and we'll just have to wait until the lanterns are lit in 2026 to find out.