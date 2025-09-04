Two Major Superman & Green Lantern Heroes May Return In James Gunn's Man Of Tomorrow

The new DC Universe is off and running under the direction of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran and they're wasting no time building it all out. To that end, Gunn recently announced the follow-up to this summer's "Superman," which he directed, in the form of a new movie called "Man of Tomorrow." While David Corenswet's Man of Steel will be a major character, this film is not being billed as a straight-up sequel. To that end, more heroes are seemingly joining the roster for this one.

Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl, responded after James Gunn's "Man of Tomorrow" announcement on social media. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared the artwork included in Gunn's announcement, which features Superman standing next to Lex Luthor in his warsuit, along with the caption, "See you sooon." That makes it pretty clear that Merced will be part of the proceedings, and she's not alone.

On James Gunn's Instagram post announcing the movie, Aaron Pierre, who is playing the Green Lantern John Stewart in the "Lanterns" TV show, commented saying, "Yes, indeed!" with a green heart emoji. Gunn then replied to the comment with an excited hands emoji. Pierre also shared Gunn's post on his Instagram Stories as well. That's slightly less definitive than Merced's post, but it seems to point in the same direction.

Gunn, known best as the director of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, has made it clear that the same actors will play their characters on TV, in the movies, and even animation. Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr. in "Creature Commandos" and in "Superman." Merced's Hawkgirl also appeared in "Peacemaker" season 2. It's all connected. So it would make sense to bring Pierre's Green Lantern to the big screen sooner rather than later.