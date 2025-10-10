Why There Are No Plans For Peacemaker Season 3, According To James Gunn

Spoilers follow.

"Peacemaker" ended its second season with a finale that was low on pointless cameos but high on emotional payoff and character moments. James Gunn delivered a stellar sophomore season where his band of misfits reckoned with their trauma, made terrible choices, discovered a Nazi dimension, listened to some sweet rock, and ultimately came out the other side stronger together because of it. Those expecting another Justice League-style cameo at the end were not watching the right show, because "Peacemaker" has never been about that.

Yet the finale also made big moves with repercussions for the entire DC Universe. The 11th Street Kids gained new members in former A.R.G.U.S. employees Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows), Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodriguez), and Judomaster (Nhut Le), and decided to form their own covert operations agency called Checkmate, to do the good that A.R.G.U.S. is not doing. Oh, and the finale also ended up with a big cliffhanger for our favorite complicated hero, Christopher Smith (John Cena), who is left stranded on an alternate universe Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) means to use as an interdimensional prison.

With such a big cliffhanger, "Peacemaker" should get a third season confirmed soon to solve its loose threads, right? RIGHT? Well, not so fast. In an interview with Deadline after the airing of the season 2 finale, James Gunn confirmed he is not planning "Peacemaker" season 3, at least not now.

"This is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now. That doesn't mean that there won't be," Gunn said. "I don't want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It's an important character."