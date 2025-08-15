Peacemaker Season 2 Review: James Gunn's Misfits Tackle Their Trauma In A Stellar Second Season

"Peacemaker" is kind of a miracle. The HBO Max series started as a sequel to James Gunn's 2021 comic book movie "The Suicide Squad," starring the one character nobody really wanted to see more of, and yet it worked. Actually, it didn't just work — it rocked. The first season of "Peacemaker" followed John Cena as a version of the old DC Comics character Peacemaker, a deeply patriotic superhero with a silly silver helmet and a pet eagle named Eagly for a sidekick, and it showed him fighting his inner demons just as much as it showed him working to save the world from alien brain bugs called "Butterflies."

The audience got to know his alter ego, Christopher Smith, a deeply insecure but ultimately good guy with a traumatic past and a white supremacist supervillain dad (played by Robert Patrick), and we got to see him grow from being a miserable jerk at the end of "The Suicide Squad" to working through some of his trauma, making real friends, and becoming a more whole human being. He saved the world along with his new crew, the 11th Street Kids, and that could have been a satisfying and tidy ending. Nothing in Gunn's new DC Universe has been that neat and clean, however, just like real life, and "Peacemaker" season 2 drops us off after the high of saving the world has worn off and the realities of their actions over the first season have set in. All of the brutal fight scenes, killer needle-drops, and gross jokes of the first season are still here, but Chris's inner turmoil has spread to the rest of the 11th Street Kids, leading to a sophomore season that feels darker and more mature than the first.

Based on the first five episodes of "Peacemaker" season 2 provided to critics, the series is going to places few other superhero stories would dare, and it's doing it with all of the style and humor we've come to love from creator James Gunn.