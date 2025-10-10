What Is Checkmate? The DC Team Introduced In Peacemaker's Finale, Explained

Spoilers for the "Peacemaker" season 2 finale episode titled "Full Nelson" follow, so beware.

"Peacemaker" creator/DC Universe architect James Gunn hasn't committed to a season 3, but there might be a good reason for that. After the season 2 finale, "Full Nelson," this might be because the story of "Peacemaker" will continue under a new title.

In "Peacemaker" season 1, government agency A.R.G.U.S. was the team's employer. This season, A.R.G.U.S. was under the new management of Rick Flag (Frank Grillo), who is understandably miffed that Peacemaker/Christopher Smith (John Cena) killed his son, Rick Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) back in "The Suicide Squad." A.R.G.U.S. shifted into a more antagonistic role, and by the end of "Full Nelson," the heroes have left it behind to form their own private agency: Checkmate, "Making The World Better."

In the comics, Checkmate is a spy team with a chess motif, and the code names are assigned based on rank (with the Kings and Queens on top and Pawns on the bottom). Like chess, the "pieces" of Checkmate are divided by color: the "white" division handles intelligence, the "black" division are the field operatives.

The full-line up on this new chess board is Peacemaker, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante/Adrian Chase (Freddie Stroma), former A.R.G.U.S. agents Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodríguez), also a cyborg, and Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows), as well as mercenary Judomaster (Nhut Le), possibly our favorite addition.

The foreshadowing has been there if you look back with hindsight. Leota was trying to set up and advertise her own private security firm earlier this season. Her mother is also Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, set to get her own show), who in the comics was the "White Queen" of Checkmate. Judomaster and Sasha are also associated with Checkmate in the comics, as is "Superman" breakout star Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

Checkmate debuting in "Peacemaker" is not a random choice. The team debuted in DC Comics in 1988, created by writer Paul Kupperberg and artist Steve Irwin. That same year, Kupperberg wrote a four issue "Peacemaker" mini-series that re-established Peacemaker (originally a Charlton Comics character) for the DC Universe. He later depicted Peacemaker as an agent of Checkmate in the agency's own comic series.