Peacemaker Season 2 Finally Puts One Signature Character On The Right Team

Hey, Eagly-heads! The following contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 8, "Full Nelson."

If there's one thing writer and director James Gunn has gotten great at doing, it's introducing audiences to seemingly villainous characters who actually end up being kind of great in the end. His series "Peacemaker" is, in itself, kind of an ode to giving people second chances, as we follow Christopher Smith, A.K.A. Peacemaker (John Cena) after he kills his hero Rick Flag, Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) on government orders and decides to turn his life around. "Peacemaker" is the character's redemption after "The Suicide Squad," proving that Gunn knows a thing or two about complex antiheroes.

Now, in the season 2 finale of "Peacemaker," he's given a couple more sorta-baddies the chance to prove they're alright, as former A.R.G.U.S. employees Langston Fleury (Tim Meadows), Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodriguez), and Judomaster (Nhut Le) have all joined forces with the 11th Street Kids to create Checkmate, a covert operations agency working for the common people.

While it's neat that Gunn is setting up Checkmate, and it makes sense for Bordeaux to have switched sides since she's part of the group in the DC comic series, it's honestly even better that Judomaster has finally joined up with the gang of misfits that surround Peacemaker instead of fighting against them. Sure, he saved Adebayo's (Danielle Brooks) behind by electrocuting a whole pool of Nazis in episode 7, but this feels way more official.