That Peacemaker Season 2 Cameo Reveals A Shattering Detail You May Have Missed

The following article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 7 of "Peacemaker."

The second season of James Gunn's hit HBO Max series "Peacemaker" has had some seriously fun cameos, like Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) being visited by Rick Flag, Sr. (Frank Grillo) at Belle Reve Correctional Center in the sixth episode to get a little help hunting down Peacemaker (John Cena) and his dimensional portal technology. Peacemaker using that technology to visit an alternate Earth also means that characters who were killed in season 1 can appear in season 2, like Peacemaker's dad Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick). And in episode 7, "Like a Keith in the Night," Evergreen police detective Larry Fitzgibbon (Lochlyn Munro) makes a reappearance. While it was kind of fun to see Fitzgibbon again after his takeover by alien butterfly parasite and eventual death in season 1, there were also some pretty disturbing implications involved in his appearance.

You see, there are quite a few similarities between the Earth "our" Peacemaker is from and Earth-X, like both Vigilantes (Freddie Stroma) being obsessed with the same Pokémon (Infernape). But there are also some pretty major differences — caused by the fact that in Earth-X, the Nazis won World War II. So while Fitzgibbon is still a cop, his partner from our Earth, Sophie Song (Annie Chang), is conspicuously absent, and the implied reason is crushing.