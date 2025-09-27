James Gunn Quietly Gave Away Peacemaker's Big Twist Early In Season 2

The following contains heavy spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris."

Any doubt that James Gunn would soften his commentary and politics after becoming co-head of DC Studios or that he would make that entire cinematic universe more family-friendly to appeal to mass audiences — especially after "Superman" — evaporated with the latest episode of "Peacemaker" season 2. In episode 6 of season 2, Chris (John Cena) has his entire reality come crashing down as he learns that the alternate dimension he's come to regard as "best dimension ever" is actually Earth-X, aka the Nazi dimension. That's right, all the theories were right, and this is a universe in which the Axis powers won WWII, resulting in bad news for everyone.

It's a bold twist for what's essentially the follow-up to the highly successful all-ages hit "Superman," with a show that had an orgy in its premiere, and now a Nazi world. And yet, it is absolutely in line with Gunn's entire history with DC — which started with "The Suicide Squad," a movie about the history of U.S. military operations in Latin America, and continued with the first season of "Peacemaker," including a KKK villain. Though Gunn also had some poignant commentary in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films — like the third movie being all about animal abuse — he is truly unchained in his role as head of DC Studios. Say what you will about his writing or his filmmaking abilities, but right now, there truly is no other filmmaker at the same level of spectacle within a massive franchise like Gunn that uses their position to deliver timely and mature themes like this.

As surprising as the twist is, some fans saw it coming a mile away. Specifically, there seem to have been subtle clues as to the Earth-X reveal since the very start of the season. In episode 3, Harcourt (Jennier Holland) looks bewildered when Peacemaker asks her "what's happening" between her and Rick Flagg Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), which is a hint that the English language was never influenced by Black culture as our world has.