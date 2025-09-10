Superman's Box Office Profits Are Reportedly Triple Man Of Steel's

On paper, James Gunn's "Superman" has kept pace with Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," but it seems that when it comes down to net profits, Gunn's movie has Snyder's beat. According to Variety, "Superman" is said to have generated around $125 million in profit, while Deadline reported back in 2014 that "Man of Steel" ultimately made $42.7 million for Warner Bros. It should be noted that the studio hasn't confirmed these figures, but all signs point to "Superman" being the more profitable film.

The movie industry might be in a precarious place, but Warner Bros. is having an incredible 2025. The studio has churned out hit after hit, and while some have been bigger than others, even the modest successes have been noteworthy for helping the historic studio break box office records. "A Minecraft Movie," "Sinners," "Final Destination Bloodlines," "F1: The Movie," "Superman," and "Weapons" have all been successes. Now, with "The Conjuring: Last Rites" breaking horror's biggest box office records, making $83 million domestically and $187 million globally during its opening weekend, Warner Bros. is officially having a record year. As Variety points out, the studio has made box office history with seven consecutive movies opening to above $40 million.

Of course, when it comes to Hollywood accounting, it's always tricky for outsiders to know for sure whether a movie actually made a profit or not. Aside from the fact that studios only get roughly half of the theatrical gross (less when factoring in China), there's also the marketing costs to consider, which don't form part of the advertised budget and are often significantly high in their own right. As such, even apparent box office successes can fail to make money, especially in an age where studios routinely green-light irresponsible budgets that kneecap their profit potential.

As the year has played out, though, it's become clear that Warners is on a hot streak and is almost certainly making money on these movies. "Superman" is an interesting example in that regard, especially in comparison with "Man of Steel," which, when you adjust for inflation, seems to have been a bigger movie than Gunn's film.