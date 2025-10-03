Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 Finally Explains The Show's Most Mysterious Character

This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 7 — "Like a Keith in the Night"

After revealing that Peacemaker (John Cena) and the 11th Street Kids have unwittingly ended up in a Nazi-controlled alternate universe known as Earth-X, all cards are on the table and the penultimate episode of "Peacemaker" season 2 is free to begin the endgame. However, "Like a Keith in the Night" still has one mystery to solve: Where does Judomaster (Nhut Le), who also entered the dimensional portal, factor in all of this?

Fortunately, the episode doesn't waste time explaining this. Not only is the virtually unkillable Judomaster still alive and well, but he voluntarily rescues Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) from the Nazi world residents chasing her. This leads into one of the show's most surprising and heartwarming sequences, as the team's resident people person Leota bonds with Peacemaker's old adversary over a game of Scrabble (sorry, "Scrobble").

Up to this point, Rip "Judomaster" Jagger has largely been a smirking one-note antagonist with a fondness for snacks and the occasional splash of personality. However, he gets a ton of attention here, proving to be a thoughtful and articulate person who has a legitimate reason to dislike Peacemaker. Since he's utterly unaware of the deeper aspects of Christopher Smith's personality, he quite righfully perceives him as a Jingoistic oaf with a weird musical taste.