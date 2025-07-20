What Does 'Fair Play' Mean To Superman's Mister Terrific?
David Corenswet might be the "Superman" of James Gunn's new movie (and one of the greatest iterations of the character on screen), but when looking at the many supporting stars, many of whom are former Marvel actors, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific is the man of the hour. The third most intelligent man in the DC Universe outshines the Man of Steel and looks good doing it in one of the standout costumes among the movie's superheroes, adding to what makes this film so great. With that red, white, and black outfit and the signature letter across his face, Gathegi's T-sphere-chucking genius fits the part. But one detail that might confuse casual moviegoers is a signature element of Terrific's costume.
Stitched into the sleeves of his jacket are the words "Fair Play," which are never really mentioned in the film. To those unfamiliar, it looks like a logo, which doesn't suit Mister Terrific's character. With such a genius intellect, it's hard to imagine Terrific being the type of hero to get sponsored by big brands (that seems more like Guy Gardner's thing). Instead, "Fair Play" has a deeper significance in the character's history, and like many vigilantes in the DC Universe, it's part of a tradition passed down from one hero to another, which might even be explored in the future if Gunn's rumored plans are anything to go by.
Mister Terrific has a history up his sleeve that might get some time in a potential spin-off
Believe it or not, the Mister Terrific we see in "Superman" is the second generation of hero to take on the title. Gathegi's version is Michael Holt, who debuted in DC Comics in 1997, succeeding Mister Terrific from the Golden Age, who first appeared in 1942. That original Terrific was Terry Sloane, who, despite having a very different costume from his successor, had "Fair Play" written across his tunic in reference to the "Fair Play Club," which he created to fight delinquency and violence. When the torch was passed, Holt carried on the motto and kept it as a mantra, having it appear on more than one of his costumes.
Initially rocking jeans and a leather jacket with "Fair Play" across the back, it would be a few years before Holt started fighting crime in the distinctive outfit that appeared in Gunn's movie. While this may seem like a small detail, it could be explored in a future Terrific-based story, which might be in the cards, following news from The Wall Street Journal revealed that Gunn is already considering a TV spin-off for Mister Terrific. Whatever direction it takes, it would be exciting to see how the super genius came up with the clever idea to fight crime, and it could also give Holt's original heroic idol some screen time in flashbacks. Like Terrific's insanely sharp jacket, we can only hope Gunn finds a way to make it fit.