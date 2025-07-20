What Does 'Fair Play' Mean To Superman's Mister Terrific?

David Corenswet might be the "Superman" of James Gunn's new movie (and one of the greatest iterations of the character on screen), but when looking at the many supporting stars, many of whom are former Marvel actors, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific is the man of the hour. The third most intelligent man in the DC Universe outshines the Man of Steel and looks good doing it in one of the standout costumes among the movie's superheroes, adding to what makes this film so great. With that red, white, and black outfit and the signature letter across his face, Gathegi's T-sphere-chucking genius fits the part. But one detail that might confuse casual moviegoers is a signature element of Terrific's costume.

Stitched into the sleeves of his jacket are the words "Fair Play," which are never really mentioned in the film. To those unfamiliar, it looks like a logo, which doesn't suit Mister Terrific's character. With such a genius intellect, it's hard to imagine Terrific being the type of hero to get sponsored by big brands (that seems more like Guy Gardner's thing). Instead, "Fair Play" has a deeper significance in the character's history, and like many vigilantes in the DC Universe, it's part of a tradition passed down from one hero to another, which might even be explored in the future if Gunn's rumored plans are anything to go by.