What Superman Has In Common With Every Other James Gunn Movie

This article contains spoilers for "Superman."

Some people might fear that with a main character as massive and mainstream as Superman, James Gunn would lose some of the distinctive directorial flair that's made him such a popular director in the horror and comic book movie spaces. But while Gunn's "Superman" is indeed different in some ways from his past work (a brighter tone, for example, and a more breakneck pace to fit in all pieces of its massive, DCU-establishing scope), it's still a Gunn flick through and through.

A look at the "Superman" trailer footage and the cast list alone should give you a decent amount of confidence on that front. While lead stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult aren't part of Gunn's typical recurring roster of actors, the supporting cast is filled with familiar faces. Nathan Fillion, who's been collaborating with the writer/director since "Slither" in 2006, plays Green Lantern Guy Gardner. Other Gunn usuals featured in "Superman" include his brother Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord (in a small cameo at the end of the movie), Bradley Cooper as Superman's Kryptonian father Jor-El, and Michael Rooker and Pom Klementieff as two of the Superman robots in the Fortress of Solitude.

The biggest similarities to Gunn's larger body of work, however, lie in the film's tone. Yes, it may be a bit more bright and hopeful than his satirical, dark comedy work or the more trauma-forward storylines of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, but the abject weirdness and strong personality that has defined the director's later-period work is still very much present in "Superman."