Arguably the most iconic superhero in the world is Superman, the flagship character of DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1938. A smash success with readers upon his debut, the Man of Steel was immediately adapted into other mediums, from radio and movie serials and among the earliest superhero television series. With that in mind, there have been a lot of actors to play Superman in live-action, beyond small cameos and one-off appearances. And just like the many live-action Batman actors, everyone has their own favorite who played the legendary superhero.

From the franchise's black-and-white days on film and television to its big-budget Hollywood blockbuster era, the coming of a live-action Superman still feels like an event. But as beloved as many of these interpretations of the classic characters are, some just clearly stand as superior compared to their counterparts. Without further ado, here is every live-action Superman actor ranked, each bringing their own distinct take on the Last Son of Krypton.