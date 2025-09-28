Peacemaker Inspired One Of Watchmen's Classic Antiheroes

James Gunn and John Cena have lifted Peacemaker from an obscurity into a star. Before "The Suicide Squad," Peacemaker's biggest contribution to comic history was inspiring a different character. Originally, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' beloved "Watchmen" was about investigating the murder of Peacemaker, not the Comedian.

Peacemaker's story does not begin at DC Comics. He was first created in 1966 by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette, debuting in the issue "Fightin' 5" #40 — which was published by Charlton Comics, not DC. During its forty years of publishing comics, Charlton amassed a decent-sized library of superhero characters, such as Blue Beetle (acquired from the defunct Fox Comics) and the Question (created by Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko after he left Marvel). By 1986, though, Charlton had folded and DC had acquired its library. At the same time, Moore and Gibbons were devising the superhero murder-mystery that became "Watchmen."

"The initial idea of 'Watchmen'... was very simple: Wouldn't it be nice if I had [...] a world full of superheroes — preferably from some line that has been discontinued and no longer publishing — whom I could then just treat in a different way," Moore explained to Comic Book Artist magazine. At the time he'd recently written a similar revival of forgotten hero Marvelman (renamed Miracleman) for British comic anthology "Warrior."

Moore first thought for "Watchmen" was to use the Mighty Crusaders from Archie Comics. When he and Gibbons learned DC had the Charlton characters "lying around," they pitched the story with them instead. "The story was about superheroes, and it didn't matter which superheroes it was about," Moore said. As Moore told the Comics Journal, the original title for the "Watchmen" pitch was "Who Killed the Peacemaker?"