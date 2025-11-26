Why James Gunn's DC Universe Plans Shifted After Warner Bros' Initial Announcement

Back in 2023, we heard about a fresh slate of DC Studios films and TV shows that would usher in a new age for Warner Bros.' beleaguered DC franchise. In the time since, some of these projects have emerged, some are still in development, and some appear to have completely fallen by the wayside. A movie adaptation of the "Authority" comic book, for example, seemed to be a passion project for Gunn, but it's since been put on the back-burner. Now, Gunn has explained why his initial plans for DC's cinematic future have changed, and it comes down to the fact that, well ... things change. More specifically, Gunn talked about how certain things simply haven't come together the way he envisioned, and with his commitment to only shoot projects that have finished scripts, that's meant that his original DC roadmap has evolved.

Gunn spoke in greater detail about the process of planning DC's on-screen trajectory while visiting the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast. The DC Studios co-head revealed that he'd actually written up a story plan for the DC Universe when he initially came aboard, which he proceeded to share with Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav (who, according to Gunn, was "into" it). After that, Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-head Peter Safran shared their plan with Warner movie bosses Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy and HBO Max head Casey Boyce before hiring a team of writers. Gunn and the new writing team then "worked out the whole story" for DC's on-screen future. But it seems that initial plan — which Gunn says covered slightly less than a decade's worth of storyline — had to change shortly after. "Some things have changed since then for various reasons," he admitted. "But the basic thrust of the big story is the same."