How Supergirl's Box Office Failure Could Reshape The Future Of James Gunn's DC Studios

Craig Gillespie's new film "Supergirl" was released on Friday, June 26, to middling reviews and very poor box office. Deadline claims the film's budget was $186 million, and it only opened to $38 million in the United States and Canada, with an additional $30 million coming in from overseas. One might chalk up the film's failure to bad timing. Although they dominated the box office (and all movie-driven discourse) throughout the 2010s, superhero movies have been sauntering vaguely downwards, in box office and cultural estimation, for the last six years.

Broadly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released since "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019 haven't rattled the zeitgeist in quite the same way as the films leading up to it, and the major successes have been scant. While both "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" were billion-dollar ultra-hits, it's worth pausing to note that both of those movies were crossover specials, incorporating characters from decades-old movies. Those films felt more like last-hurrahs or victory laps than new ways to move the genre forward.

For DC, who could forget the many films in the decade-long DC Extended Universe overseen by Zack Snyder? That grimdark version of the DC universe also had a few major hits, but also incorporated major bombs like "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and "The Flash." By 2023, when the DCEU petered out, it felt like the genre was dead and buried.

That didn't stop DC Studios from trying, though, and James Gunn and Peter Safran unwisely rebooted the entire rigmarole on the big screen in 2025 with Gunn's "Superman," featuring a brighter, brisker rendition of the character. A recent report from The Wrap, however, notes that the failure of "Supergirl" (which Gunn and Safran produced) might spell a grim future for Gunn and, by extension, the DCU in general.