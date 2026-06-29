DC Studios Boss Breaks Silence On Supergirl Flopping At The Box Office

The "Supergirl" box office numbers are in, and they're not exactly "super." The latest film in James Gunn's much-hyped DC Universe hit theaters on Friday and over the weekend took in about $38M domestically. Projections have it coming in slightly lower than "Morbius" (which actually turned a profit despite its flop status) and notorious superhero box office failure "The Marvels." This is rather grim news, and fans are taking it as a bad sign for the fledgling DCU, especially since this is only the second feature film in the ongoing superhero universe (the first was Gunn's "Superman," which did better, box-office-wise, and which I liked quite a bit).

Talk of "Supergirl" underperforming has gotten so loud that Peter Safran, co-chairman and co-chief executive of DC Studios with Gunn, has weighed in. Speaking with the NY Times, Safran said: "While 'Supergirl' didn't meet our box office expectations, it's just one component of a broader, long-term strategy at DC Studios that we remain confident in."

This is pretty boilerplate stuff; it's company-line-speak with Safran essentially saying "Okay, this didn't do well, but it's only one part of our overall plan." And to be fair, the once-mighty Marvel Cinematic Universe didn't exactly hit a homerun every time it was at the plate during its first phase, so the failure of "Supergirl" isn't exactly unheard of. But Safran feeling the need to weigh-in like this does seem a bit unprecedented.