Clayface Trailer: DC Studios Has Made A Horror Movie Set In Batman's World

From the superhero franchise that brought you, "What if a man dressed up like a bat?", here comes the next best thing: "What if your face was made out of clay?" Don't let appearances fool you, though. This new take on "Clayface," the first time the Batman villain has been adapted in live-action on the big screen, is unlike anything else we've ever seen from DC before. And, boy, does our initial look at the upcoming horror flick make that abundantly clear.

To date, fans have had to rely on fuzzy set photos hinting at a practical approach, secondhand accounts of exclusive footage screened at this year's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, and a neat bit of production design and set dressing in the form of an in-universe magazine showing off real-life actor Tom Rhys Harries as fictional in-universe actor Matt Hagen. But the time has finally come for audiences to get their first taste of a Clayface origin story for the ages. Warner Bros. Discovery just dropped a short teaser setting the tone for this decidedly dark DC Comics movie, and it's safe to say this is living up to all the body horror hype — if you're into that kind of thing, of course.

The trailer reveals our doomed protagonist in a hospital bed with his face wrapped up in bloody bandages, traumatic flashes to his life before (and during) his accident, and plenty of glimpses of how "Clayface" will depict his shapeshifting "powers" in all their squeamish, gore-splattered glory. Check out the footage above!