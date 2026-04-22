Clayface Trailer: DC Studios Has Made A Horror Movie Set In Batman's World
From the superhero franchise that brought you, "What if a man dressed up like a bat?", here comes the next best thing: "What if your face was made out of clay?" Don't let appearances fool you, though. This new take on "Clayface," the first time the Batman villain has been adapted in live-action on the big screen, is unlike anything else we've ever seen from DC before. And, boy, does our initial look at the upcoming horror flick make that abundantly clear.
To date, fans have had to rely on fuzzy set photos hinting at a practical approach, secondhand accounts of exclusive footage screened at this year's CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, and a neat bit of production design and set dressing in the form of an in-universe magazine showing off real-life actor Tom Rhys Harries as fictional in-universe actor Matt Hagen. But the time has finally come for audiences to get their first taste of a Clayface origin story for the ages. Warner Bros. Discovery just dropped a short teaser setting the tone for this decidedly dark DC Comics movie, and it's safe to say this is living up to all the body horror hype — if you're into that kind of thing, of course.
The trailer reveals our doomed protagonist in a hospital bed with his face wrapped up in bloody bandages, traumatic flashes to his life before (and during) his accident, and plenty of glimpses of how "Clayface" will depict his shapeshifting "powers" in all their squeamish, gore-splattered glory. Check out the footage above!
Clayface looks fear in the face in its bloody new trailer
Consider this a cautionary tale to all the aspiring actors out there: Maybe don't inject yourself with questionable chemicals after an accident involving facial disfigurement and inadvertently transform into a clay monster? While the basic premise of "Clayface" seems to take after the title character's most well-known and traditional origin story (as popularized in "Batman: The Animated Series"), the tone and subject matter on display in this trailer paint a much darker, more grounded, and almost unrecognizable picture.
Honestly, viewers would be forgiven for not even realizing that this is a movie about one of Batman's biggest foes until the title card pops up. While there are a few notable hints about this story taking place in the same universe that hosts Gotham City, the primary focus of this footage is Tom Rhys Harries' tortured performance as Matt Hagen and his attempt to grapple with his newfound identity — one that dials up the body horror and shows his claylike skin all but melting off his face. Yeah, it's pretty gruesome, and horror fans are going to eat this up and ask for more. And for those hoping for some superhero-sized action, at least one tantalizing shot of Hagen's shadow morphing into Clayface feels like a solid appetizer without giving the final creature design away just yet.
"Clayface" comes from director James Watkins and writer/horror guru Mike Flanagan, with Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, David Dencik, and more co-starring. And despite rumors and speculation to the contrary, the villainous solo movie is confirmed to take place in the wider DC Universe (as opposed to the "Elseworlds" label that Matt Reeves' "The Batman" belongs to). Expect "Clayface" to smash its way into theaters on October 23, 2026.