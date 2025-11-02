Why James Gunn Wants DC Movies & TV Shows To Utilize Practical Effects As Much As Possible

The DC Extended Universe is dead. We're now in the age of the DC Universe, a new start for the franchise but which also retains elements of its predecessor. Come to think of it, that doesn't actually sound like what Warner Bros. and DC need right now. But there's no doubt Gunn has done plenty right since taking over as DC Studios co-head, including pushing for more practical effects. For a man who has produced some of the most visual effects-heavy comic book movies of recent years, it's odd to hear him champion practical alternatives, but according to the director, a practical effect actually "looks better" than CGI.

At least, that's how he feels about Mike Flanagan and James Watkins' upcoming DC Universe movie "Clayface" which will give the oft-overlooked Batman rogue the full horror treatment when it drops in late 2026. According to Gunn, the movie will use extensive practical effects to realize its body horror ambitions, which creates a problem in terms of keeping the movie's visual imagery under wraps before release.

During an appearance on the Phase Hero podcast, Gunn told host Brandon Davis that he wasn't actually concerned about leaks. "We knew there would be some photos that would get out and we knew there was some makeup and stuff involved," he said. "And they're like, 'Oh, should we not put any of the makeup on and then just do it with visual effects and post?' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about? I mean, is it going to make $1 less at the box office [...] if some photos leak?'" According to Gunn, the "hundreds of thousands of dollars" it would cost to create the CGI effects for "Clayface" wouldn't be worth it, especially when it's "going to look better if it's practical."