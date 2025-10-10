The Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Introduces A Location That Could Have Major DC Universe Implications

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 8 — "Full Nelson"

Ever since his DC Universe debut on "Creature Commandos," Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) has been associated with metahumans and their prison system. However, after effectively taking over the Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) role in the grand scheme of things, he seems to have become far more proactive in their containment. "Full Nelson" reveals the true extent of his endgame: He's been looking for a more effective way to contain the DCU's cavalcade of metahuman prisoners, and Peacemaker's (John Cena) dimension portal technology gives him just that.

After several false starts — including a visit to the imp-infested candy dimension the Earth-X Auggie (Robert Patrick) and Keith Smith (David Denman) discuss earlier in the season — Flag's team finally finds what he's after. Dubbing the planet Salvation, Flag unveils his plan to use it as an off-world metahuman prison, and even dumps Peacemaker there as a guinea pig.

For comic fans, this is both bad news (for Peacemaker) and an excellent development (for the DCU at large). Salvation, as it turns out, is an important location in the comics, serving as the central location of the excellent 2008 miniseries "Salvation Run." This story features Flag, Waller, and a group called Checkmate (which "Full Nelson" also introduces) dump a number of extremely prominent supervillains on the planet, which unfortunately also happens to be highly dangerous behind its idyllic facade.

Since "Salvation Run" features a laundry list of DC's most prominent villains and James Gunn clearly means to adapt the story in one way or another, Salvation could become the DCU's go-to location for handily introducing just about any supervillain the universe's various stories might need.