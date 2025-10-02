The Peacemaker Season 2 Scene That James Gunn Calls 'Important For The Entire DCU'

"Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6 ("Ignorance is Chris") is a classic wham episode that completely shifts the narrative. The biggest reveal from the characters' immediate standpoint, of course, is the alternate reality twist that changes everything: Peacemaker (John Cena) and the 11th Street Kids are on Earth-X, where Germany won World War II and the Nazi regime reigns supreme. The other major moment, however, could be the one with more lasting impact to the DC Universe at large. In fact, "Peacemaker" and DCU main man James Gunn recently confirmed in his official "Peacemaker" podcast that the scene where the imprisoned Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) strikes a deal with Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is designed to make shockwaves:

"We have a really important moment for not only 'Peacemaker' but the entire DCU in that Rick Flag, the head of A.R.G.U.S., strikes a deal basically with Lex Luthor in exchange for Lex Luthor finding where Peacemaker's portal might be. He is going to move him from a prison with metahumans to a prison with no metahumans — from Belle Reve, where they are now, to Van Kull. Both prisons from the comics, and then he leaves and tells Sasha Bordeaux that he's teamed up with Lex Luthor, which is scary.

Gunn's "Superman" sequel is titled "Man of Tomorrow" and will feature Lex Luthor in his iconic green warsuit, so we already know that whatever deal Luthor is cutting with Flag will likely lead to at least some semblance of freedom for the devious billionaire. This is likely bad news for Superman (David Corenswet, who was upset with "Peacemaker" season 2 because Luthor makes an appearance and he doesn't) ... but even more so for the significantly less powerful Peacemaker, who now has the world's most dangerous criminal mastermind on his case.