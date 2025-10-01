Why Superman Star David Corenswet Was Upset With James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2

This post contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris."

"Peacemaker" season 2 is rolling right along and barreling towards its inevitable conclusion. When the reviews for the second season came out, the press had only been allowed to see the first five episodes. We now know why. Episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris," came with a bombshell cameo, as Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor showed up to have a chat with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. Does that mean we're going to see David Corenswet's Superman as well? No, but the actor was bummed he didn't get to participate.

James Gunn, who directed "Superman," wrote all of "Peacemaker" season 2, and serves as the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros., recently spoke with Variety after the big episode premiered. He revealed that Corenswet was upset that Hoult got to appear in the show, while also explaining that his appearance is actually going to help tee up the ball for "Man of Tomorrow," a movie that will see Superman working with Lex Luthor. Here's what Gunn had to say about it:

"In fact, David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn't. It just didn't work. I needed Lex in the show to serve a specific purpose. And actually, what Lex and Rick Flag are up to affects very much what happens in an aspect of 'Man of Tomorrow.' So, all of that is connected. But this relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor is a potentially negative thing for Superman and all meta-humans."

Naturally, we need to see how the rest of the season shakes out, but Gunn is heavily implying that what's going on between Lex and Rick will have major consequences not just for this show but also the larger DC Universe moving forward. It's all connected, as it were.