Superman: Lex Luthor's Warsuit Explained By A Comic Book Expert

As "Superman" winds down its $600+ million gross theatrical run, writer-director James Gunn has finally confirmed a sequel is in production. Currently titled "Man of Tomorrow," Gunn is returning to write and direct this film, which is set to soar into theaters in 2027.

Naturally, few details have been revealed thus far. One part of the film's story that this announcement did confirm is that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is coming back. Good call! Lex isn't just another villain; he's a vital part of Superman's ensemble cast.

Gunn, Hoult, and Superman actor David Corenswet all shared Instagram posts announcing "Man of Tomorrow," with illustrations of Superman and Lex drawn by comic artists Jim Lee, Mitch Gerads, and Jorge Jiménez, respectively. (See below.) These images indicate Lex is getting an upgrade for his battle against Superman.

DC Studios/Jim Lee

DC Studios/Mitch Gerads

DC Studios/Jorge Jiménez

In "Superman," Lex was a mastermind who relied on his henchmen like the masked Ultraman and the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) for brute force. He even boasted to Superman that brains will always beat brawn. But based on these photos, he'll be suiting up in bulky green battle armor in "Man of Tomorrow." In the "Superman" comics, this suit has been Lex's go-to for directly fighting Superman since the 1980s. Take the 2013 fighting game "Injustice: Gods Among Us" — Lex is a playable character, but only in the suit, because how else could he fight any of the superpowered characters?

Originally created by writer Cary Bates and prolific "Superman" artist Curt Swan, the warsuit was first depicted as coming from planet Lexor, an alien planet where people revered Luthor. The suit is mostly green because that's the color of Kryptonite, Superman's greatest weakness, so thematically it makes sense for green to be Lex's color too.

The suit gives Lex the abilities that he so envies Superman for: super-strength, super-durability, flight, and energy blasts that counter Superman's heat vision. Unlike Superman, though, Lex only achieves these through a device of (usually) his own making, whereas he's always sneered at Superman for not "earning" his powers.

Note too that, based on the promotional "Man of Tomorrow" art, the suit makes Lex taller than Superman. Given Lex's ego and insecurities, that is definitely not a coincidence. Similarly, why doesn't the suit have a helmet? As Deathstroke surmised in the comic "Forever Evil" (by Geoff Johns and David Finch), Lex wants people to know it's him in the armor.