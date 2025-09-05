Peacemaker Season 2 Makes The Two Suicide Squad Movies Even More Confusing

Hoist that Flag: This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 3, "Another Rick Up My Sleeve."

Peacemaker (John Cena) has a serious Flag problem. Not only does he feel guilty about killing Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in 2021's "The Suicide Squad" (2021), but Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) knows all about this, and as the new head of A.R.G.U.S., he's in prime position to do whatever he can to get on Peacemaker's case. If all of that wasn't enough, the opening of "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 3 ("Another Rick Up My Sleeve") adds yet another twist to the show's ever-expanding Flag game by bringing back Rick Jr.

In a flashback scene, we discover that Junior had an affair with Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) while dating June Moone, the host of the Enchantress (Cara Delevingne). The scene specifically takes place just before the events of Gunn's 2021 "The Suicide Squad," but there's one problem: June Moone is a character from David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" (2016). By the time Gunn's soft-rebooted "The Suicide Squad" (2021) rolls out, the Enchantress entity (who is the 2016 movie's main villain) has been dead for years, and June should be depowered. So, why does Flag say that he can't break up with June because he's afraid she might blast a hole through the planet?

Sure, this might be Flag indulging in a particularly egregious example of the "I can't leave her for you because ..." excuse by insinuating that June still somehow has powers. But Harcourt doesn't bat an eyelid to this despite being a ranking A.R.G.U.S. agent who should be perfectly aware of June's situation. The relationship between "Suicide Squad" and "The Suicide Squad" is peculiar at best, and this scene creates a big plot hole that only serves to further muddy the waters.