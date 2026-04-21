Clayface: First Look At DC Studios Movie Shows Tom Rhys Harries As Matt Hagen

James Gunn's DC Universe is set to expand significantly with a new and fresh addition ... and we're not talking about the upcoming "Supergirl." While the first two movies in Warner Bros. Discovery's superhero reboot will have focused predominantly on star David Corenswet's Big Blue Boyscout and his rebellious cousin Kara (played by Milly Alcock), the third planned installment will take a very different route altogether. Described as an R-rated body horror/origin story, "Clayface" promises to add a much darker and more disturbing twist to the mythos of the classic Batman villain.

While the studio is keeping the film under wraps thus far, we've just seen our first official glimpse (not counting set photos, of course) of actor Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen. In a social media post, the official "Clayface" Instagram account has just released a first-look image at the character in a magazine teasing his appearance in the film. Cheekily captioned "A face you won't forget," we see the young actor on the front cover describing him as a "Rising star" in the world of acting — confirming that director James Watkins and writer Mike Flanagan will be taking a page out of the character's most famous incarnation as a working actor before he takes shape (get it?) as the hideous, shapeshifting monster. That's a stark difference from previous versions like Basil Karlo, the first Clayface in DC Comics who was established as a serial killer.

Despite featuring the same backstory popularized in the kid-friendly "Batman: The Animated Series," however, fans should expect a very different approach to the villain in "Clayface."