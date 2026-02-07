This Batman Animated Series Used Clayface To Deliver One Of Its Darkest Episodes

"Batman: The Animated Series" used a college-aged Robin/Dick Grayson (Loren Lester), which meant he and Batman felt closer to peers than father and son. In the sequel series "The New Batman Adventures," Dick had become Nightwing and Batman had a new Robin, Tim Drake (Mathew Valencia). Tim was an actual kid, so the show could use him to deliver messages about growing up to its young viewers.

Tim's darkest lesson comes, without a doubt, in the fittingly titled "Growing Pains." "New Batman Adventures" is sometimes dinged as lesser than the episodes before it due to a different art style and a greater emphasis on action-based storytelling, but excellent episodes of "New Batman Adventures" like "Growing Pains" are a counterargument that prove the series hadn't lost its touch.

Like many of the best "Batman: The Animated Series" episodes, "Growing Pains" puts Batman in a supporting role and lets a guest star take the spotlight. Here, that's Annie (Francesca Marie Smith, the voice of Helga from "Hey Arnold!"), an amnesiac girl darting through the dark streets of Gotham City. (Since she's a runaway, I'd imagine her name was chosen as a play on "Little Orphan Annie.")

Robin saves Annie from a biker gang and later a terrifying man claiming to be her father. Smitten, Tim resolves to help her even as Batman (Kevin Conroy) suggests he stay away. The twist is that Annie's "father" is Clayface (Ron Perlman) — she's a piece of Clayface that developed its own will, and now he wants to absorb her to be whole again.

Clayface succeeds, with Annie sacrificing herself to save Robin. The final scene offers no relief; Batman can only muse, "Sometimes, there are no happy endings," as Robin bitterly suggests the cops book Clayface for murder.