Why Kevin Conroy Changed His Batman Voice For The New Batman Adventures

Conroy's double voice act is the same trick Adam West used when playing Batman, drawing a line between the man in the mask and out of it. It also allows for a more flexible character; Batman isn't a frowny sourpuss all the time. Look at the feature film spin-off "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm." That movie includes flashbacks to when Bruce Wayne was first preparing to be Batman, and in those he speaks with Conroy's lighter voice. That allows for Bruce to share romantic dialogue with his girlfriend Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delaney) and, in Conroy's greatest Batman moment, be vulnerable in front of his parents' grave. Those scenes wouldn't be quite as resonant if Conroy played them with Batman's stoic growl.

Advertisement

Two voices also suggest that Batman is disguising his voice so that even people who know Bruce Wayne won't recognize him. Conroy once explained it as a convention, adding that he pitched the idea of using two distinct voices for Bruce and Batman:

"[Bruce Wayne is] the wealthiest man in Gotham. He's the most eligible bachelor, everyone knows he's got the big house on the hill, he's Steve Jobs and Michael Bloomberg and whoever all rolled into one. How can this guy put on a cape and a cowl and no one knows it's him? That's just impossible. So, let's not suspend belief so much. Why don't you let me do two voices and let me use my own voice for Bruce Wayne and then I'll use the voice that I used in the audition for Batman?"

Advertisement

The series' pilot "On Leather Wings" has a moment when Batman is in the Batcave working on a case, then adjusts his voice to "Bruce Wayne mode" to answer a phone call. This choice comes with subtext: the Batman voice is Bruce's true one. He's not lowering his voice to be Batman (the way Christian Bale later would in the "Dark Knight" films), he's lightening it to be Bruce Wayne.

Again, that fits the established character. "Batman is the real man, Bruce Wayne is the mask" can be a reductive analysis, but the fact is that Bruce Wayne is a lot darker and more damaged than he lets slip in public. Batman being the "real voice" becomes text in "The New Batman Adventures," when the laidback Bruce Wayne voice disappears entirely. Whether he's in the Batsuit or a business suit, Bruce Wayne uses the firm voice of the Dark Knight.

But wait, how does that account for the young Bruce having the lighter voice during the "Mask of the Phantasm" flashbacks? Simple: he's been Batman so long and lost himself so deeply in his shadow self that Batman's voice overtook his own. Batman falling into his own darkness is another theme that "The New Batman Adventures" explored.