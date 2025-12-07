Working Around Network Censors Gave Batman: The Animated Series An Emmy-Winning Episode

"Batman: The Animated Series" delighted comic fans and Emmy voters, too. In 1993, the series won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program for "Heart of Ice," the episode which reinvented the campy Mr. Freeze into a tragic villain. The same year, the series won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. The winning episode? "Robin's Reckoning, Part I."

The series starred an experienced Batman (Kevin Conroy) and complemented that with a college-aged Dick Grayson (Loren Lester) who had been Robin for years. "Robin's Reckoning" told how Dick had been born into a family of circus acrobats who were murdered by a sabotaged rope. Bruce Wayne took the newly orphaned Dick in, and the rest is history.

It's an episode brimming with drama and pathos, one that gave Robin depth beyond being just a Boy Wonder. There was just one problem with the story: "Batman: The Animated Series" was still a kids show that couldn't explicitly kill characters. In Vulture's oral history of "Batman: The Animated Series," series co-creator Eric Radomski explained:

"When we were looking back at Robin's parents at the circus, when the death happened, we knew they wouldn't let us show it. We couldn't even show the result of it. We just had to get the emotion across that his parents definitively died."

The episode got around this as best it could. As Dick and his parents perform their acrobatics act, the camera cuts back and forth to the rope holding them up gradually snapping. As Mrs. Grayson leaps for her husband to catch her, there's a close-up of the rope giving way, a shadowed shot of the Flying Graysons swinging out of frame on said rope, and then the snapped rope coming back into frame as the circus audience gasps in horror.